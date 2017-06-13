Don’t Cover Up This Summer!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pool season is upon us, but don't spend the Summer hiding in a cover up! There's still time to slim down, thanks to the proven CoolSculpting technology. Brandy Montoya joined us from MD Body and Med Spa to show us the amazing results some of her clients are getting.

MD Body and Med Spa has a great offer for our Colorado's Best viewers: The first 15 people to call right now will get a free consultation, plus 25% off CoolSculpting!

MD Body and Med Spa is the #1 CoolSculpting provider in Colorado with more than 7,000 procedures performed. Call them at (303)220-1100, or find them online at MDBodyAndMedSpa.com. They have three locations: Westminster, Greenwood Village, and Fort Collins.