Denver launches community healing initiative

DENVER — The city of Denver is teaming up with faith leaders to launch a program to help victims of gang violence. Save haven is a faith led initiative is designed to support people who are struggling with trauma, fear, or frustration related to gangs.

“Safe Haven will aid community healing and support the well-being of residents exposed to violence in a safe, supportive, community-based environment,” Mayor Hancock said in a new release. “Under the leadership of our faith community, we’re going to bring a community response to these terrible acts when they occur to support those affected however we can.”

More than 20 churches have signed up to receive training to become safe locations for people to go to get support after a gang-related incident. Volunteers will be trained in psychological first aid, disaster spiritual care, and critical response training.

You can find a list of safe haven locations here.