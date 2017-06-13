Colorado parents can now search vaccination rates by school

DENVER — The state of Colorado has a new way for parents to look up information on how many children are vaccinated at their child’s school or day care.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has set up website to provide information on your child’s specific school or facility.

“Until now, the only school immunization data available from the state was based on a sample of 350 kindergartners,” Dr. Larry Wolk with the CDPHE said in a statement. “The new numbers represent almost a million children in Colorado schools and child care facilities.”

Click here to search for your child’s school or facility.

After gathering data, state officials say more than 96 percent of children in K-12 schools, preschool and child care were in compliance with vaccine rules.

Researchers said about 2.5 percent of students claimed an exemption.

2.6 percent of students claimed an exemption in the 2016-2017 school year.

Personal exemptions made up about 88 percent of exemptions. Religious exemptions accounted for about 7 percent, and about 4 percent were medical exemptions.