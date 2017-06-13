Chipotle offering nurses buy one, get one free food on Wednesday

DENVER – Chipotle is honoring nurses with buy one/get one free burrito, bowl, salad or tacos all day on Wednesday.

The deal is good with the purchase of any entrée, nurses just need to bring their work ID.

The ID can be a nursing license or hospital/medical office nurse ID.

All the hardworking nurses are eligible for the promotion – RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA, and all other local equivalents.

It is limited to one free meal per nurse ID. The offer is good for orders placed in the restaurant only and is not valid for online orders, according to Chipotle’s website.