Chicken cutlets recalled from Safeway, Albertsons stores

BOISE, Idaho — Gourmet Boutique is recalling ready-to-eat breaded chicken products. Some of those products were sold at Albertsons and Safeway stores in several states.

Breaded Chicken Cutlets Cold are being recalled from stores in Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming, New Mexico and South Dakota.

The chicken might contain milk that wasn’t declared on the packaging, which can be a problem for people with dairy allergies.

The Breaded Chicken Cutlets are packaged in a black tray with a clear plastic lid or white paper bag. They are sold from the salad bar in the deli area.

The label will contain the numbers 11213 or 17400. All dates up to and including June 15 are subject to recall. They can be returned to the store for a full refund.