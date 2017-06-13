× Can you guess Colorado’s largest employer?

DENVER — 24/7 Wall Street recently released its ‘Largest Employer’ report.

The report found hospital and university systems and Walmart are frequently among the largest employers.

It’s a little different in Colorado — where hospitals, universities and retail chains are competing with an airport that is larger than some major cities.

“Encompassing 53 square miles (137.8 square kilometers) of land, DEN is twice the size of Manhattan Island, and is larger than the city boundaries of Boston, Miami, or San Francisco,” the airport website states.

Altogether, it takes 35,000 people to keep the airport up and running.

Walmart is the largest employer in four of Colorado’s border neighbors: Arizona, Wyoming, Kansas and Nebraska.

In Utah, Intermountain Healthcare takes the top spot.

In Nebraska, it’s the University of Nebraska and in New Mexico, the University of New Mexico is the largest employer.