5 things to know as Broncos mini-camp begins
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos participated in their first of three days of mini-camps on Tuesday.
Here are five things you need to know:
- With the addition of new Offensive Coordinator Mike McCoy, comes a new offensive system as well. There have been some bumps in the road while implementing the new schemes and formations but Head Coach Vance Joseph likes where the offense is. The communication of new schemes was a lot cleaner at the beginning of this weeks mini camp.
- Joseph has a close eye on the quarterback competition but both Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian need to have short memories when it comes to making bad plays because. Joseph has stressed the importance of moving on and learning from mistakes. Throughout this competition both young quarterbacks have made tremendous throws and have also made some poor throws according to Joseph.
- Vance Joseph used 1st Round Pick Garett Bolles more with the first team offense.
- There were a few scrums during offense/defense drills and Joseph wants to stress that competition is hard, and that it is important to remember that those guys are teammates.
- Running back Jamaal Charles is continuing his rehab from injury. Don’t expect to see much out of him until Training Camp begins is late July, at the earliest.