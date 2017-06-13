Bans put in place as waterway levels rise from rapid snowmelt across state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- Rivers and streams across the state are beginning to run fast and high because of warm temperatures and a rapid snowmelt.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has banned most activity in Clear Creek because of the fast-moving water. Other restrictions have been put in place in other counties across the state.

Swimming and most other activities have been banned, including the use of belly boards, inner tubes, blow-up rafts and body surfing.

Kayaks, paddleboards, whitewater canoes, and professionally guided rafts and river boards are still allowed on Clear Creek.

But anyone who gets into the water must use an approved life jacket and helmet.

A similar ban was put into effect along the St. Vrain River in Longmont over the weekend.

Experts say the water levels across the state will only get worse because of late-season snow that still has to melt in the high country.

The sheriff's office said it will strictly enforce the ban on Clear Creek. Violators face a $100 fine.