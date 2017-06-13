8-year-old boy dies in apparent fall at Hanging Lake Trail

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — An 8-year-old boy died in an apparent fall at the top of Hanging Lake Trail, the Garfield County Coroner’s Office told the Glenwood Springs Post Independent.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. at the popular trail, about 10 miles east of Glenwood Springs.

The child reportedly walked across rocks near the waterfall of Sprouting Rock when he slipped and fell, striking his head on a rock.

CPR was administered by witnesses and crews from the Glenwood Springs Fire Department for 60 to 90 minutes. The child was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m.

The child was not identified and the coroner’s office said he was from the Front Range.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.