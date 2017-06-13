× 2 corrections officers killed, 2 inmates on run in Georgia

EATONTON, Ga. — A manhunt is underway for two prisoners after one of them shot and killed two corrections officers who were transporting them on a bus in central Georgia on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Prison inmates Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose overpowered and disarmed the officers before one of the prisoners shot and killed both guards around 5:45 a.m. on State Route 16 between Eatonton and Sparta, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rowe and Dubose then carjacked a green 2004 four-door Honda Civic and drove west toward Eatonton, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say which inmate is accused of firing the shots.

The corrections officers were transporting prisoners during a work detail, Sheriff Howard Sills said.

Putnam County’s seat of government, Eatonton, is about 65 miles southeast of Atlanta.