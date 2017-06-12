× Zac’s Legacy Luau

Who: Zac’s Legacy

What: Zac’s Legacy Childhood Cancer Fund

When: Saturday, July 8, begins at 4:30 pm

Where: The Island at Pelican Lakes (click here for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is honored to be a part of Zac’s Legacy Luau. In our effort to promote healthy living we are proud to partner with Zac’s Legacy Childhood Cancer Fund for this heartwarming evening.

Zac’s Legacy’s mission is to alleviate non-medical financial burdens Colorado families face while their dependent child is battling cancer. The evening is a one of a kind experience that will take people on a journey to an authentic Hawaiin Luau all in the name of charity.

For more info and to buy tickets, click here.