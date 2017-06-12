× What will happen to the ‘Swetsville Zoo’?

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The future of a roadside attraction well known throughout the state of Colorado is in jeopardy.

More than 30 years ago Bill Swets created the ’Swetsville Zoo’ on his property off of Harmony Road in Fort Collins.

It features about 180 sculptures created out of metal. Each piece resembles a different animal or mythological creature. Swets built them all.

“They go everywhere from dinosaurs to spaceships! I cover a wide area,” he said with a chuckle.

Now in his late 70s (and dealing with health problems), Swets is worried his ‘zoo’ won’t be around in the next couple of years.

“In three years they’re going to come in with bulldozers and this whole thing will be gone,” Swets said.

Swets was referring to the big businesses and large scale residential real estate market popping up around him.

At this point, he’s unsure of what to do.

“It could be made into something nice!” he said, with a glimmer of hope his artwork will be saved.

If you’d like to visit the ‘Swetsville Zoo‘, admission is free and it opens to the public everyday at 11am.

To learn more about Swets’ work and what the future might hold for his ‘zoo’, select ‘play’ on the video above and watch Kevin Torres‘ ‘Unique 2 Colorado‘ report.