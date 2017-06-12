Water main break closes Josephine Street, cuts service to 16 buildings in Denver

DENVER — A water main break closed one block of Josephine Street and cut service to 16 buildings in Denver on Monday morning, Denver Water said.

The 6-inch-diameter main broke at 7:30 a.m. Josephine Street is closed between 14th Avenue and East Colfax Avenue as crews work on repairs.

Denver Water said the repairs will last all day.

Similar breaks are typically caused by by a weak section of the pipe, officials said. Age, material, soil type, corrosion, water flow and other factors could have contributed to the break.