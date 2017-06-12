× Tornado Watch in effect for parts of northeast Colorado until 8 p.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 8 p.m. for parts of northeast Colorado – along with parts of Wyoming and Nebraska – by the National Weather Service.

Interactive Radar: Track the storms and zoom in to your neighborhood

The following counties are included in the Tornado Watch:

In Colorado: Larimer, Logan, Morgan, Washington, Weld counties.

In Wyoming: Albany, Converse, Goshen, Laramie, Niobrara, Platte counties.

In Nebraska: Banner, Kimball, Scotts, Bluff, Sioux counties.

The National Weather Service says intense tornadoes and hail to 4 inches are possible.

A Tornado Watch means tornadoes are possible in the watch area, but are not imminent.

The National Weather Service has this description of a Tornado Watch, “Be Prepared! Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives! Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.”