Tornado touches down in northern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – A tornado touched down near Hereford and Grover in Weld County on Monday evening.

The towns are located in northern Colorado, near the Colorado-Wyoming state line.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the tornado touched down around 5:15 p.m.

There was no property damage and no injuries, police said.

It is unknown how powerful the tornado was.

The storm also brought large hail and heavy rain to parts of northern Colorado and southern Wyoming on Monday.