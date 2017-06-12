The Chauncey Billups Basketball Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If your kids love basketball, this is the chance for them to learn to play the game from the very best!

Five-time NBA All-star...Chauncey Billups and his basketball academy are holding summer camp in just a couple weeks.

Marcus Mason...who runs "Nothing But Net-Elite" basketball coaching as well as Chauncey's camp is here with former student RJ Kennah to tell us all about it.

https://apm.activecommunities.com/parkerparksandrecreation/Activity_Search?detailskeyword=chauncey&IsAdvanced=False&ddlSortBy=Activity+name&DaysOfWeek=0000000&SearchFor=2&SearchLevelID=2&NumberOfItemsPerPage=20&IsSearch=true