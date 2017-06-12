Teen accused of killing 10-year-old Thornton girl appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- A teenager accused of viciously murdering a 10-year-old girl in Thornton appeared in juvenile court Monday.

The 15-year-old boy allegedly killed Kiaya Campbell Wednesday night.

But the judge closed the hearing to everyone but the suspect’s and the victim’s families.

The suspect's parents where there for the hearing.

His mother kept her sunglasses on.

His father was wearing a crucifix on a chain around his neck. He waved it in front the news media and said "Jesus" before entering court.

He later read from a bible while waiting for his very boyish-looking son to appear for the detention hearing.

Police say the 10-year-old girl left her father’s Thornton home Wednesday night with the suspect, her father’s girlfriend’s 15-year-old son.

She never came home.

Her body was found in a ravine behind a home at 12943 Jasmine Court the next day.

Police arrested the teenager late Saturday night.

Now, the district attorney must decide if he will ask the courts to transfer this case from juvenile to adult court.

“Is the juvenile court system going to bring justice to that individual or is the adult court system going to bring justice?” asked 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young.

“It’s tough to answer. With each individual, we look at the offender, the crime, and what the community expectations are and what justice will be and other factors. It’s a process we’re in the middle of doing right now,” he says.

Young says there is no time frame on deciding whether he will ask for a transfer of the case from juvenile to adult court.

He says the main considerations are the age of the suspect and the type of crime committed.

Since this is a murder case, the teen is not eligible for bond.

He’ll remain in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Facility.

But, he’ll be back in court next Wednesday to be formally charged with first-degree murder.