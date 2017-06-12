Taco Bell giving away free tacos on Tuesday

As part of the “Steal A Game, Steal A Taco” promotion for this year’s NBA Finals, Taco Bell is giving away free tacos on Tuesday.

Before the 2017 NBA Finals started, the taco chain offered a free Doritos Loco Taco to everyone in America if a team playing “stole” a road win during the series.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road in Game 3 last week.

The promotion takes place Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. local time at participating Taco Bell locations across the country.

“Crunch time during the NBA Finals has a whole new meaning when a stolen win on the road means everyone in America can again win a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell,” Marisa Thalberg, the company’s chief marketing officer told USA Today in a news release. “Regardless of which team ultimately wins the championship, we love that the real winners will be taco fans everywhere.”