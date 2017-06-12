One year later: Denver remembers Orlando terror attack

DENVER — Monday marked one year since 49 people were killed at Pulse— a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The assault on the LGBT community was one of the deadliest terror attacks in American history.

A remembrance ceremony at Denver’s Cheesman Park honored the lives lost and called attention to the work that is ongoing to advance gay rights. The event included advocacy group speakers and a performance by the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus.

Those in attendance vowed never to forget while remembering where they were one year ago.

“We were very fortunate to walk out, physically, not hurt,” said Angel– a Denver man who survived the attack.

Angel and his boyfriend, Kevin, survived the tragedy together inside the nightclub.

“Something kept us alive,” Angel said. “We were literally one step ahead the whole time.”

These two men, from Denver, survived the Pulse nightclub attack in Orlando. They are celebrating nearly two years together. pic.twitter.com/kOJVgJfr9y — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) June 13, 2017

One year letter, even amid the deep political divides, the LGBT community stands even stronger.

“It’s a part of who we are,” said Denver Gay Men’s Chorus member J.T. McGowan. “I think it has helped galvanize us as a community.”

PFLAG Denver hosted the ceremony. Advocates from One Colorado were also on hand. Those advocates stress much has been accomplished to advance gay rights, but the effort is far from over. They encouraged those in attendance to honor the 49 lives lost by working even harder to combat bullying in schools and address homophobia, biphobia and transphobia around the world.

Monday’s event marked the second remembrance ceremony honoring the Orlando victims. The first one was organized hours after the attack. The ceremony ended Monday night with a candlelight vigil.