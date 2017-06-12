× MUDD Volleyball Tournament

Who: March of Dimes

What: MUDD Volleyball Tourney

When: Saturday, August 5, begins at 8am

Where: Majestic Commercenter (click here for map)

As part of 2 Your Health, we are excited to partner with March of Dimes to support this year’s MUDD Volleyball Tournament. Join us for a fun-fueled day of muddy charity!

The tournament challenges over 300 coed teams comprised of 8-12 players each, knee deep in mud, and welcomes nearly 1,000 spectators. In its 34th year of fun, MUDD is also an important fundraiser for the March of Dimes Colorado Chapter, raising more than $175,000 annually.

