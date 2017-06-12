Marijuana Health and Safety Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the rapid growth of Denver’s marijuana industry, questions from public health professionals, marijuana product consumers, and marijuana industry professionals alike are popping up with increased frequency.

The hotline is a 3-month pilot project supported by the City of Denver and the Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Center. Call center staff can answer health and safety questions about marijuana products, including cannabidiol (CBD) products, which are the ones often used for therapeutic purposes. It is also a resource for people who work in marijuana businesses who have questions about occupational health and safety, such as whether certain duties could present health or safety hazards. It is NOT a resource to direct people to marijuana stores or to advise them about different strains of marijuana.

The hotline number is 877-741-3777.