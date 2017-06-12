Local veteran needs intercom system fixed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A local veteran is desperate to get the intercom system at his condo building fixed. Without it, receiving his pain and P-T-S-D medication is becoming a huge hassle and he’s afraid of what will happen if he’s forced to skip a dose.

Levi Roybal lives in Sable Landing in Aurora. He receives his meds from the VA by mail. He says the trouble started when he moved to the condo five months ago. Roybal says the intercom system does not work.

“Without the intercom, I don’t know if there is a package waiting for me that I need to sign for,” explained Roybal.

The Navy vet proudly served in the first Gulf War on board the USS Independence CV-62. During his time on the ship, he had an accident and hurt his back. More than 20 years later, he still feels the shooting pain.

“It’s a constant stabbing. Then it goes numb. I mean it’s horrible ,” added Roybal. He also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD. Roybal is on a strict routine to keep his pain at bay and his emotions in check.

“If I don’t take my meds I’m a wreck. I’m unpredictable. I’m moody. I get sad,” he added.

It’s why something as simple as a broken intercom system is complicating Roybal’s life. He says postal service employees are not allowed to call him directly nd because the building he lives in, is secure, they can’t hand deliver the meds to his door.

Roybal says it recently took him almost two weeks to track down his pain medication after he missed its delivery.

“When I start running low, I start panicking and freaking out,” he explained.

Roybal says he’s asked management to fix the intercom and says they give him the runaround every time.

“He is really concerned. This has become a problem for him. He can’t miss taking his pain meds or his PTSD meds so it’s causing a lot of stress for him,” reporter Erika Gonzalez explained to the management company, Allen Associates Inc.

A man named Rowan said they have had issues with the intercom in the past and are considering replacing it. He was unaware the system was down again and said he would have will have maintenance check and will get back to us.

Meanwhile Roybal hopes help from the Problem Solvers gets him results.

“Get the intercom fixed, So I don’t have to worry anymore about receiving my meds,” he added.

