Learn How to Make Your Money Work For You

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you wish you could find financial peace of mind? Are you tired of struggling to save money? And if you can save, watching it go up and down in the stock market? Then it's time to take charge and do something for yourself and your family. And our Financial Planner is going to show you how to get started right away- no more procrastinating.

Joseph Quijano is a Certified Financial Planner, published author, and National Financial Educator. He's hosting two free educational events to show you how to make your money work for you. Joseph joined us this morning to tell us about the events.

Joseph has been helping our Colorado's Best viewers for the last 5 years, which is a huge testament to the sustainability of his company.

If you want to find financial peace of mind, make and save more money, and have tax-free paychecks for life at retirement, call (877)299-9957 to reserve your seats for one of the free educational and life-changing events. They are happening Thursday, June 22 in Centennial at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 in Northglenn at 10:30 a.m. These events are free, but seating is limited, so call now to reserve your seats. If you call and the line is busy, you can also register online at BecomeTheBanker.info. If you're one of the first 10 callers to register, you will receive a free report on "How to Turbo-Charge Your Retirement."