Hungry bear trashes car in Aspen

ASPEN, Colo. — It’s another reason to lock your car doors: not only could you leave yourself vulnerable to burglars, but also to bears!

Aspen Police posted photos showing what happened after a hungry bear wandering around the area discovered an unlocked Lexus.

The bear opened the door, climbed inside, and then somehow closed the door.

While rooting around in the car and trying to find a way out, it completely destroyed the interior.

Plus, police said, it left behind not one, not two, but three piles of poop.

Police say eventually the bear figured out the right lever to let itself out.

This is leading to a renewed warning by police to clear any leftover food or food containers from your car. T

his Lexus didn’t have a lot of food inside it, but police say bears have such a keen sense of smell, they can detect the empty junk food bag, or that one stray fry under the seat.