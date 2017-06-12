Golden police warn residents about adult black bear in neighborhood

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Golden Police Department is warning residents about an adult black bear that was spotted in the Heritage Dells neighborhood over the weekend.

The bear was spotted running across someone’s front yard and climbing a wooden fence.

Police said the bear was getting into open trashcans.

“PLEASE secure your trashcans or keep them inside until trash day,” officials urged in a statement posted on Facebook. “Don’t tempt the bears! Keeping them out of neighborhoods is safer for you AND the bears.”

A Facebook page for the Heritage Dells Neighborhood said the bear was seen “all up and down DeFrance Way.”

“Everyone should be super vigilant right now, keep your trash and bird feeders picked up as there was a bear in the neighborhood,” organizers warned. “Keep your eyes open, he could be back! Bears are hungry right now.”

Police said the bear was hazed and was last seen headed northwest toward Lookout Mountain.