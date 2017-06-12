Father’s Day Grilling: Steak Marinades

Chef Natalie Schwab, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to make marinades for steaks.
Foundations of a Good Marinade
Oil: Oil helps to coat the meat, it absorbs flavor and thus flavors the meat itself, while also keeping it nice and juicy.
Acid: Vinegar, citrus juice, wine etc. The acid helps to break down connective tissue and produce a meat that is more tender.
Herbs and aromatics: Build flavor, fresh or dried herbs can be used, as well as onions, garlic, ginger etc.
Salty or sweet condiments: this helps to enhance flavor, items like mustard, honey, or Worcestershire are great. You can also add salt or sugar/brown sugar
Helpful hints:
- Your acid to oil ratio should be the same if you use a ½ cup of oil, then use a ½ cup of vinegar. Similar to making a vinaigrette, in fact most vinaigrette recipes also make a great marinate.
- The length of time for a marinade to be effective depends on the cut of meat you are using as well as the type. Fish will take very little time, where a tough cup of beef benefits for a longer soak.
- If you have a high quality steak, don’t over think it. Let the meat speak for itself, a little salt and pepper can go a long way, or consider a dry rub if you are looking for a bit more flavor. There are many great dry rub recipes out there, or use your favorite pre made rub from your local market or spice shop.
Lime Ginger Marinade
Ingredients
- Juice of 5 limes
- 5 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 ½ Tbsp Soy Sauce
- 3 tsp fresh ginger, chopped fine
- Red pepper flake, as much as you would like, a little goes a long way
Prepare for 1-2 lbs. Flank Steak
Directions
- Mix ingredients together in a medium sized bowl.
- Open zip close bag and pour marinade inside with the steak.
- Add your meat to plastic bag, and then place bag into a baking dish to catch any drips.
- Allow to marinade for at least 4 hours, up to overnight.
Balsamic Marinade
Ingredients
- ½ cup olive oil
- ½ cup balsamic vinegar
- 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 2 tsp fresh rosemary, roughly chopped
Prepare for 1-2 lbs Top Sirloin
Directions
- Mix ingredients together in a medium sized bowl.
- Open zip close bag and pour marinade inside with the steak.
- Add your meat to plastic bag, and then place bag into a baking dish to catch any drips.
- Allow to marinade for at least 4 hours, up to overnight.