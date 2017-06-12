Father’s Day Grilling: Steak Marinades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Natalie Schwab, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to make marinades for steaks.

Foundations of a Good Marinade



Oil: Oil helps to coat the meat, it absorbs flavor and thus flavors the meat itself, while also keeping it nice and juicy.

Acid: Vinegar, citrus juice, wine etc. The acid helps to break down connective tissue and produce a meat that is more tender.

Herbs and aromatics: Build flavor, fresh or dried herbs can be used, as well as onions, garlic, ginger etc.

Salty or sweet condiments: this helps to enhance flavor, items like mustard, honey, or Worcestershire are great. You can also add salt or sugar/brown sugar

Helpful hints:

Your acid to oil ratio should be the same if you use a ½ cup of oil, then use a ½ cup of vinegar. Similar to making a vinaigrette, in fact most vinaigrette recipes also make a great marinate. The length of time for a marinade to be effective depends on the cut of meat you are using as well as the type. Fish will take very little time, where a tough cup of beef benefits for a longer soak. If you have a high quality steak, don’t over think it. Let the meat speak for itself, a little salt and pepper can go a long way, or consider a dry rub if you are looking for a bit more flavor. There are many great dry rub recipes out there, or use your favorite pre made rub from your local market or spice shop.

Lime Ginger Marinade

Ingredients

Juice of 5 limes

5 Tbsp olive oil

2 ½ Tbsp Soy Sauce

3 tsp fresh ginger, chopped fine

Red pepper flake, as much as you would like, a little goes a long way

Prepare for 1-2 lbs. Flank Steak

Directions

Mix ingredients together in a medium sized bowl. Open zip close bag and pour marinade inside with the steak. Add your meat to plastic bag, and then place bag into a baking dish to catch any drips. Allow to marinade for at least 4 hours, up to overnight.

Balsamic Marinade

Ingredients

½ cup olive oil

½ cup balsamic vinegar

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp black pepper

2 tsp fresh rosemary, roughly chopped

Prepare for 1-2 lbs Top Sirloin

Directions