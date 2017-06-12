Expectant mother and her father both end up at Swedish Medical Center

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It has been quite a month for Lindsay Hand.

First, she just gave birth to her second son, Austin, at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood. It was such a happy moment.

But, while she was there for delivery, her father was rushed by ambulance to the same hospital suffering a severe stroke.

Her joyous time, changed in an instant.

“I thought this can’t be happening,” Lindsay said through tears. “I want him to be around for Austin.”

She found out her father, Greg Burns, had been playing golf with friends when he became confused, couldn’t speak or move his right side.

“Two guys grabbed a hold of me, made me get in the cart,” Burns said. Then he said it almost felt like a dream.

He was rushed to Swedish and given medication in near-record time.

Then, 18 minutes after he arrived, doctors removed the blockage in his brain.

“We inserted a small tube through the artery in his groin, and moved it up into his brain, and grabbed the clot with a small device called a stentriever and pulled it out,” said Dr. Rich Bellon, a radiologist at RIA.

It didn’t take along before Burns started to recover.

He gained his movement back, and his speech is getting better every day.

“I feel good, as far as physically, but I’ve got a ways to go to get my speak back,” he said.

He is out of the hospital and spending time with his family, and their new addition.

“I feel very, very blessed,” he said.

The whole family is feeling very grateful for the care.

Swedish Medical Center was Colorado’s first comprehensive stroke center.

Doctors say to remember that if you see someone who is experiencing stroke symptoms like partial paralysis, slurred speech or a droopy face, be sure to call an ambulance and get them to a hospital right away.