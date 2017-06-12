Denver man dies while rafting in Dinosaur National Monument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINOSAUR, Colo. -- A 60-year-old Denver man died Saturday while on a commercial rafting trip down the Green River in Dinosaur National Monument, the National Park Service said.

Staff got a call about 3 p.m. that CPR was being done on a client with Sheri Griffith Expeditions, an authorized river rafting company out of Moab, Utah.

The man, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, was in a two-person inflatable kayak that flipped in Winnie's Rapid, causing him to go into the water.

Winnie's Rapid is a Class II rapid located in Canyon of Ladore in Moffatt County.

According to witnesses, the man, who was on a multiday trip, gave a signal that he was OK as he floated downstream. However, before he was pulled from the water, he showed signs of distress and was unconscious.

A medical helicopter was able to land and the man was taken to Memorial Hospital in Craig, where he was pronounced dead. It's believed he had some sort of cardiac event.

It's the third river death in Colorado this month.

On June 5, 32-year-old Elyssa McCreight of Vail died in an accident on the Upper Colorado River after she got trapped in a boat after it high-centered on a hard-shelled fishing boat that got stuck on a rock.

On June 3, Bryan Reim, 35 of Delta, died after jumping into the Gunnison River's Escalante Canyon potholes, the Delta County Sheriff's Office said.