Denver deciding how to spend $750 million to improve infrastructure

DENVER — Denver’s City Council is one step closer to finalizing its bonding plan to send to voters in November.

Monday members of a key stakeholder committee submitted their final recommendations to Mayor Hancock.

The $750 million bonding project would be the first such project in over 10 years with the goal of borrowing money to improve critical infrastructure needs.

Some of big winners under the proposal include:

$75 million to improve the city’s ambulance center currently at Denver Health

$55 million to create rapid bus transit on Colfax Avenue

$31 million to modernize Denver’s central library

$29 million for new city sidewalks

$18 million for more bike lanes

“We tried to recognize the changing times and the changing ways of mobility as well as current infrastructure needs,” Roxane White, the Chair of the Committee said.

But several council members are expressing concern over what wasn’t funded in the proposal.

For instance Councilwoman Mary Beth Susman is upset more money wasn’t spent on Colfax revitalization. She wanted $20 million to improve the safety and ambiance of Colfax — complete with newly planted trees and lights. Colfax received $6 million.

“It won’t come close for what we had hoped for Colfax,” Susman told Fox 31 political reporter Joe St. George.

Other concerns are being raised by councilmen who are not getting any money at all.

Councilwoman Kendra Black, who represents District 4, says her district will only receive minor library improvements.

Councilman Kevin Flynn says his district is receiving $0 dollars for transformational projects.

“We have officers right now working out of a garage it’s so overcrowded,” Flynn said.

Ultimately, city council will approve the package that will be on the November ballot, so changes are likely to take place.

“Denver is growing up,” Mayor Hancock said as he adjourned the meeting Monday.

To read the full list of proposed projects click here.