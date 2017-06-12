Daybreak Delights: Whiskey Caramel Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Whiskey Caramel Sauce.

What you Need

1/2 Cup Whiskey

1 and 1/2 cup Sugar

1/2 teaspoon Kosher Salt

1 cup Heavy Cream

What to Do

In a medium sauce pan, combine Whiskey, Granulated Sugar, and Kosher Salt and heat on medium-high heat. Swirl the pan to combine all the ingredients and bring to a slow boil. Simmer without stirring until syrup is light amber-colored.

*Cooking Tip: if sugar crystals form around the edge of the sauce pan, use a pastry brush dipped in water to rub the sides and dissolve the sugar back into he boiling mixture.

As the caramel starts to turn the amber color swirl the pan to ensure even caramelization. Continue cooking until syrup is light to medium amber, Immediately add heavy cream and reduce heat to medium-low.

Stirring constantly with a heat-resistant spatula to knock back the foam, simmer about 3-5 minutes until slightly thickened but stirring consistently. Remove from heat and store in a jar.

Refrigerate up to 1 month in an airtight container.

Great drizzled over grilled Bananas, Ice Cream Sundaes, Belgium Waffles, French Toast, Bread Pudding, or eaten with a spoon out of the jar! (Shhhh, don’t rat me out!) Enjoy!