CU chancellor suspended following domestic violence investigation

BOULDER, Colo. – The University of Colorado is punishing some of its staff members for their “failures” after domestic abuse allegations against former assistant coach Joe Tumpkin.

University of Colorado chancellor Phil DiStefano will serve a 10-day suspension and athletic director Rick George and football coach Mike MacIntyre have been ordered to make denotations to anti-domestic violence organizations, the school announced Monday.

The announcement comes after a meeting of the CU Board of Regents after they investigated how officials responded to a claim of domestic violence against Tumpkin from his ex-girlfriend.

In addition, DiStefano, George, MacIntyre and other school employees will undergo training in how to handle reporting domestic violence.

Tumpkin resigned from the university on Jan. 27.

He faces eight domestic violence charges, including five felony counts of second-degree assault and three counts of misdemeanor assault, according to an arrest affidavit.

The ex-girlfriend told investigators that she was assaulted more than 100 times over a 21-month period, according to the affidavit.

Tumpkin’s ex-girlfriend said she told CU coach Mike MacIntyre about the alleged abuse in early December, long before the school first acknowledged the allegations publicly, according to Sports Illustrated.

Tumpkin was allowed to call defensive plays in the Buffaloes’ appearance in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.

Tumpkin was suspended on Jan 6. He resigned from his position at the university at the request of MacIntyre and athletic director Rick George on Jan. 27.

After the Sports Illustrated story was published, DiStefano said in a statement that MacIntyre notified school officials of the allegations and that more should have been done.

“At that time, we believed that it was premature to take personnel action because there was no restraining order, criminal charges, civil action or other documentation of the allegation,” DiStefano said.

MacIntrye and the university reached agreement just after the season ended in January on a $16.25 million extension through the 2021 season. It needed to be approved by the Board of Regents.

The board was scheduled to take up the contract at a meeting last month, but it was put it off until regents get a better feel for how officials acted on the allegations against Tumpkin.

Philadelphia-based law firm Cozen O’Connor reviewed whether DiStefano, George and MacIntyre violated campus policies by failing to report the accusations against Tumpkin.