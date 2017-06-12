Crews working to clear miles of snow before marathon in Leadville on Saturday

LEADVILLE, Colo. — Crews are working overtime to clear the snow from miles of trails and roads in Leadville before a marathon scheduled to take place this weekend.

The snow is seven feet high in some areas but crews will clear it down to the trail in time for the race, officials said Monday.

The Blueprint for Athletes Leadville Trail Marathon and 15.5-mile Heavy Half Marathon are scheduled for Saturday, June 17. Both races begin at 8 a.m. in downtown Leadville.

“With the May storms this year, we’ve received a considerable amount of late season snow in Leadville. Our team has been working hard shoveling and clearing the snow away for our participants to give them the great race experience Leadville is known for,” Ken Chlouber, Founder of the Leadville Race Series, said in a statement released Monday.

The Leadville Trail Marathon is the first event in the Leadman/Leadwoman competition, which includes five Leadville Race Series events during the summer. It is also a qualifier for the Leadville Trail 100.

“The Leadville Trail Marathon and Heavy Half courses run through the historic mining district of Leadville and climb up to 13,185 feet at the top of Mosquito Pass,” organizers stated. “The challenging, three-mile pass ascent includes rocky terrain and switchbacks, and athletes are rewarded with breathtaking views of Turquoise Lake and the Mosquito and Sawatch mountain ranges, including Mount Elbert, the highest peak in Colorado.”

Online registration for the event is available through Thursday, June 15 at 5 p.m. MT. You can register in person up until 7 a.m. on the day of the race. Click here for more information.