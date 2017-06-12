Chef Boyardee products part of large spaghetti and meatballs recall

WASHINGTON — More than 700,000 pounds of cans of spaghetti and meatballs have been recalled by Conagra because it might contain milk.

Milk is not listed on the label, prompting the recall.

Food safety officials said some bread crumbs containing milk might have mistakenly ended up in the cans.

They were produced on Jan. 5 and Jan. 12, and sold nationwide under several brand names, including Chef Boyardee, Libby’s and Del Pino’s.

Consumers should throw away the food or take it back to the store.

The products are: