Celebrate National Lobster Day Thursday at Blue Island Oyster Bar

Calling all lobster lovers- Thursday is National Lobster Day! But we are celebrating a little early with some yummy lobster rolls. Even though there isn't a beach nearby, you can still get fresh seafood at The Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant in Cherry Creek. They get daily shipments of fresh seafood, and their lobster flies first class directly from Maine.

For National Lobster Day, they have a special: You can get their classic lobster rolls with mayo and celery for $15. That's $10 off the normal price! You can call them at (303)333-2462 or visit them online at BlueIslandOysterBar.com for more information.