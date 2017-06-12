× Castle Rock Police Department Touch-a-Truck

Who: Castle Rock Police Department

What: Touch-a-Truck

When: Saturday, September 16th from 9am-2pm

Where:

The BEAST is on the move! The FOX31 Pinpoint Weather BEAST is excited to be in this year’s Castle Rock PD Touch-a-Truck event. There will also be a large range of vehicles there for you and your kiddos to get up close to and check out. From police cars to the biggest of construction vehicles, Touch-a-Truck will have them all. Be sure to stop by the BEAST to check it out and meet our meteorologists!