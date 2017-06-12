Art Classes For Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Abrakadoodle is all about creativity for kids,. It was founded in 2002. Abrakadoodle offers programs at schools, community centers and other convenient locations throughout the area. They are at the beginning of their camp season right now, and are still taking registrations, but in addition to camps they offer art classes, arty parties, and special events. They offer a program that exceeds National Standards for Visual Arts Education in which students learn about artists, art styles, art history, art technique, art vocabulary.