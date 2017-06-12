Amazon to open robotics fulfillment center in Thornton, creating 1,500 jobs

THORNTON, Colo. — Amazon announced Monday it plans to open a second fulfillment center with a robotics facility in Thornton.

The new 855,000-square-foot center will create 1,500 full-time jobs, the compnay said.

“We are excited to continue growing in Colorado with the new Amazon Robotics fulfillment center in Thornton,” Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s vice president of North American operations, said in a statement.

“This facility will utilize Amazon Robotics, vision systems, and more than 20 years’ worth of software and mechanical innovations. We are grateful for the support we have received from state and local leaders who have helped make this project possible.”

Amazon is building a fulfillment center in Aurora that will create 1,000 jobs. The Thornton facility will focus on purchases such as books, toys and electronics.

“The City of Thornton is extremely excited Amazon chose to locate this state-of-the-art facility in Thornton,” Mayor Heidi Williams said.

“Amazon’s commitment to the communities where their fulfillment centers are located is impressive. They will be the largest employer in Thornton and represent the cutting edge of innovation in the e-commerce market.”