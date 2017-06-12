4 wildfires burn more than 1,000 acres in northwest Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRAIG, Colo. -- Four wildfires have burned more than 1,000 acres on mostly Bureau of Land Management public land in northwest Colorado. Three of the fires were started by lightning.

A red flag warning is in effect for the area with hot, dry and windy conditions fueling the fires.

The Hunter Fire has burned 992 acres and is 30 percent contained. It's burning 20 miles southwest of Meeker.

More than 60 firefighters, five engines and a helicopter are working the fire on BLM lands, with oil and gas infrastructure in the area.

The Temple Fire has burned 67 acres 25 miles west of Craig. It's burning on BLM and private land and is being fought by crews from the Northwest Colorado Interagency Fire Management Unit and Moffat County fire crews.

The Cross Fire has burned 55 acres and is 60 percent contained. It is burning in a remote area of BLM land in the Cross Mountain Wilderness Study Area 35 miles west of Craig.

Eight firefighters are working and monitoring the fire, and will continue to take suppression action if it's needed.

The Dead Dog Fire has burned 40 acres with 0 percent containment. It's burning on BLM land 10 miles north of Rangley. The cause of the fire is under investigation.