× $25,000 reward offered after Denver man is killed in his driveway

DENVER — There is now a $25,000 reward for information that leads investigators to the person or people who shot and killed a Denver man in the driveway of his home.

Henry “H.T.” Wagner, 56, was shot about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, in the 600 block of Olive Street near East Sixth Avenue and Quebec Street.

He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center but doctors couldn’t save him.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

“Anyone with information on the suspect(s) responsible for this homicide is encouraged to call the below listed Crime Stoppers number immediately,” Metro Denver Crime Stoppers stated.

You can contact Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day by calling (720) 913-7867. You can remain anonymous.