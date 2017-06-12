2 killed after car, semitruck collide near Wiggins

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were killed after a Chevrolet sedan and semitruck collided in Morgan County on Monday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. at U.S. 34 and Morgan County Road 3 north of Wiggins, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Two people in the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semitruck was taken to a hospital in Fort Morgan with minor to moderate injuries, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The names, ages and gender of the two who did have not been released. The cause of the collision is under investigation.