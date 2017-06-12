Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let’s talk about stepping back into time... we here at the Everyday Show have had the privilege of going to the 1940's Era Balls and we had the time of our lives!

We attended the Winter Ball. And, now the Summer 1940's World War 2 ball is happening this Saturday, June 17th at the Boulder Airport.

We're talking swing dancers, a 1940's costume contest and even a conga line. Here with more is Khyentse George and she brought along swing dancers too!

http://www.1940sball.org/1940sball/1940s_WWII_Era_Ball/