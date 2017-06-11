× U.S. Rep. Jared Polis joins race to become Colorado’s governor

DENVER — U.S. Rep. Jared Polis is joining the race to become Colorado’s next governor. The Democrat represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District.

“I’m running to be your next Governor because I want to turn bold ideas into real results for your family. Colorado can lead the way into the future and, together, we can build an economy that works for everybody — not just those at the top,” Polis said in a statement released Sunday.

Polis plans to appear at events in Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Denver, and Boulder on Monday.

The other Democrats Polis will be facing include Congressman Ed Perlmutter, State Sen. Mike Johnston, Former State Treasurer Cary Kennedy, businessman Noel Ginsburg.

The Republican candidates include 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler, Doug Robinson (the nephew of Mitt Romney), and former state legislator Victor Mitchell.

Former Senator and Interior Secretary Ken Salazar decided not to run.