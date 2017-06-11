× Top 10 finishes for Furniture Row Racing at Pocono

Pocono Raceway proved to be smooth driving for Denver based Furniture Row Racing, as both drivers placed in the top 10.

Rookie driver Erik Jones notched a career best third-place finish and Martin Truex Jr. finished in sixth-place. This was the second time that both drivers finished in the top 10 in the same race this season.

Truex Jr. continues to lead all drivers in points (584) and Jones is tied for 16th in driver points (322) with Ryan Newman, and is the leader in Rookie of the Year points.

The next NASCAR Cup Series race is Sunday June 18 at Michigan International Speedway.