Top 10 finishes for Furniture Row Racing at Pocono

LONG POND, PA - JUNE 11: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center Ford, is congratulated by Erik Jones, driver of the #77 GameStop/Cars 3 - Driven to Win Toyota, in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Axalta presents the Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway on June 11, 2017 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
Pocono Raceway proved to be smooth driving for Denver based Furniture Row Racing, as both drivers placed in the top 10.
Rookie driver Erik Jones notched a career best third-place finish and Martin Truex Jr. finished in sixth-place. This was the second time that both drivers finished in the top 10 in the same race this season.
Truex Jr. continues to lead all drivers in points (584) and Jones is tied for 16th in driver points (322) with Ryan Newman, and is the leader in Rookie of the Year points.
The next NASCAR Cup Series race is Sunday June 18 at Michigan International Speedway.