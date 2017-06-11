Startup brings craft beer delivery to Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A new startup in Denver is promising convenience for those who love craft beer. It’s not easy to keep up with the dozens of breweries in Colorado, but two brothers—setting up shop along South Pearl Street--believe they can help.

The typical big-name nationwide brands aren’t in stock at Craft Alley. The beers are all made in Colorado.

“We partner with six breweries around town,” Craft Alley co-founder Bryce Forester said.

Bryce and his brother, Bret, said their goal is to change the way fresh on-tap local beer gets from breweries to consumers. Their focus is on delivery.

“As long as you’re 21 and can prove it, we can deliver it to you,” Bryce explained.

Crowler cans, that hold 32 ounces of beer, are filled and sealed at partner breweries before being sold to Bryce and Bret. The two promise consumers a fresh product at delivery.

Differing from traditional liquor stores, the non-pasteurized beers at Craft Alley are only allowed to stay on shelves for no more than two weeks. The breweries recognize the startup’s business model as a way to easily expand distribution.

“[Brewery owners] have really seen how many Crowlers that we’re moving for them,” said Bret. “The reaction has been really positive.”

Craft Alley, 1455 S Pearl Street, has been open for just more than a month. The brothers said they don’t have any direct competition just yet, but word is getting out as they see more foot traffic at their South Pearl storefront.

Crowler prices vary anywhere from $8 to $26. Delivery, as of now, is open to people located in Denver and the Denver Tech Center. For more details, visit CraftAlley.com.