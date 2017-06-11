Pulse shooting anniversary sparks marches in Denver and across nation

DENVER — Monday marks the one year anniversary of the Pulse Night Club shooting in Orlando.

They say it must never be forgotten to keep it from happening again.

A gunman opened fire inside the club killing 49 people and wounding 53 others.

The rampage would become the deadliest terrorist attack in the U.S. since 9/11.

The gunman pledged allegiance to ISIS before being killed by police.

That anniversary brought out tens of thousands at Unity and Pride marches across the country Sunday.

Hundreds took part in Denver’s Cheesman Park, where a 16 year old girl identifying as LGBTQ read the names of the victims over as loudspeaker.

“Leroy Valentine Fernandez 25 years old.”

Members of Denver LGBTQ community holding march and remembrance of Pulse Nightclub victims Cheesman Park #kdvr pic.twitter.com/Aco7rUqp3v — David Young (@DaveYoungTV) June 11, 2017

Emotions were still raw one year later and 2,000 miles away.

Many wiped away tears during the reading.

“We lost 49 really beautiful young people in that shooting,” said participant Carlton Rexroad. “We’re here to remember them and to say that we won’t stand for that kind of violence and that we’re here together.”

Together in Cheesman Park, advocates called for unity in a once segregated Denver city cemetery.

“We are here to show who Colorado really is and we are a rainbow of people,” said State Representative Leslie Herod who represents Colorado’s 8th District from Denver.

Herod says she’s the first openly gay woman of color to serve in the legislature.

“The Trump administration has led the charge to make communities feel like they’re no longer included,” said Herod.

Marchers demanded equality for LGBTQ and all communities.

Many said the reason they showed up was because of the “pervasive environment of hate speech.”

There were more than 90 LGBTQ marches nationwide across the country Sunday.