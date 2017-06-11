Price of life-saving drug skyrockets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A new analysis finds drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 50. And as the nation's drug addiction problem gets worse, a last chance at life is becoming harder and harder to find.

Naloxone is a lifesaving drug that can stop an overdose from taking a person's life but the FOX31 Problem Solvers found a big price hike is making it hard for police and paramedics to purchase.

Problem Solvers found one manufacturer raised the price from $575 to $4,100. That's seven times as much.

When it was first developed, it was meant for doctors to give to patients who could overdose from a 'prescribed' opioid. It was 'not' meant to be used by law enforcement or non-profits.

Back in February, more than 30 senators, sent a letter to Naloxone manufacturers questioning the hike in price.

There are critics to taking Naloxone out on the streets.

They argue that it perpetuates the use of opioids because people will have the sense that they can always be pulled out of an overdose.

However, many law enforcement are says the focus is always on saving lives.