Police ‘search’ helps reunite lost stuffed animal with family

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services asked the public for help with an unusually cute investigation over the weekend.

A stuffed lion, that looks well-loved, was left all alone at the Taste of Fort Collins festival on Saturday.

Police said the lost lion “found an officer” and asked anyone who might know the owner to call in.

This lion was left behind at #TasteOfFortCollins on Sat & found an officer. Have info about the owner? Call us at 970-419-FCPD #GetLuckyHome pic.twitter.com/i86oICJQ88 — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) June 11, 2017

On Sunday morning, police happily announced the successful resolution of the important investigation.

Police tweeted a photo of “Lucky the Lost Lion” cuddled up under the covers with a baby and two other stuffed animals.

They didn’t say how old the baby in the photo is now but said Lucky had been reunited with his family.