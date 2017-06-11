Police looking for driver who rammed patrol car in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police are looking for the driver who rammed a Subaru into a patrol car in Westminster Sunday morning.

An officer tried to pull over a silver 2004 Subaru Forrester at 92nd Avenue and Harlan Street at about 7 a.m., Kate Kazell with the Westminster Police Department told FOX31 Denver.

The driver continued westbound on 92nd and the officers did not chase the vehicle, according to Kazell.

“Another officer was coming into the area at the same time from the opposite direction and activated his overhead lights as the car approached him a few blocks west of Harlan,” Kazell stated. “The car veered towards that officer and rammed his patrol car.”

The driver’s side corner of the Subaru struck the driver’s side corner of the patrol car, Kazell said.

“Fortunately our officer was not injured during this incident, but just sustained damage to his patrol car,” Kazell stated.

After the crash, the driver of the Subaru continued westbound on 92nd.

Officers pursued the Suburu onto southbound Wadsworth but called of the chase near 84th Avenue, Kazell said.

Police are asking anyone who sees the vehicle or knows anything about the driver to call 303.658.4360. The Subaru has Colorado license plate FHQ287 and should have front-end damage on the driver’s side.