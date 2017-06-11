× Police blow hole in home to end overnight standoff in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police used explosives to blow a hole in the wall of a home Sunday morning after a man refused to let a woman and three children out of the house.

The Aurora Police Department said they got a domestic violence call from a home in the 11900 Block of East Archer Place at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the suspect, Curtis Wayne Jackson, Jr., has a history of violence and “a couple” outstanding felony warrants.

Officers issued commands over a loud speaker for the residents to come out, but they did not.

A SWAT team was called and began negotiations.

Early Sunday morning, Aurora police forced their way into the residence using explosives and took Jackson into custody.

The woman and children were not injured.