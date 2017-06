× Pittsburgh Penguins win Stanley Cup

For the second year in a row, the Pittsburgh Penguins are Stanley Cup champions.

It took until the last minute and half of play, when Patrick Hornquivist tapped in a shot off the elbow of Predators goalie Pekka Rinne. The Pens would add an empty net and would win Game 6, 2-0.

It’s the franchise’s fifth championship, tying them with the Edmonton Oilers for sixth-most in the NHL.